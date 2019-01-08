Credit Suisse AG Has $837,000 Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,984,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,735 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 248,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 361,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

