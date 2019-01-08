Credit Suisse AG Has $816,000 Position in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 136.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,170,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,489 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $5,116,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,423.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

