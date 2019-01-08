Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in 1st Source Co. (SRCE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1st Source by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1st Source by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1st Source by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1st Source by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

SRCE stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

