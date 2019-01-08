Crane Co. (CR) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.45% of Crane worth $435,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

CR stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.62 per share, with a total value of $36,248.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,878 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

