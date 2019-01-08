Cowen Inc (COWN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 191.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 787,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 206,212 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 67.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 400,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cowen had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $195.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,129.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,349.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

