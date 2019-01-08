County Bancorp (ICBK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised County Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut County Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

County Bancorp stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 272,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

