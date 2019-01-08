Countrywide (CWD) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) were down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.72 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.72 ($0.11). Approximately 306,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 296,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.46 ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Countrywide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 43.20 ($0.56).

Countrywide Company Profile (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

