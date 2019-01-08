Coty (COTY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Coty from an overweight rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.41.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 5,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $48,006,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 294,508,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,176,484.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies bought 2,308,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,060,404.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,308,447 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,404.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,023,447 shares of company stock worth $97,704,004. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $218,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $254,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2,971.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $283,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

