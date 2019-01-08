CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells $61,700.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, January 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $61,440.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $62,260.00.

On Friday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $123,080.00.

On Monday, December 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $60,220.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $120,260.00.

On Friday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $125,120.00.

On Friday, December 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $130,120.00.

On Monday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $333,642.00.

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.18 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CorVel by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/corvel-co-crvl-chairman-sells-61700-00-in-stock.html.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.