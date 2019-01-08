Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Receives $94.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Copa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $1,912,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 419.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. 11,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,025. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

