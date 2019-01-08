ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,668,187.00 in Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $1,668,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CTRA opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $81.00.
ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $447.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million.
ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile
Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.
