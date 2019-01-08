Contrasting Wound Management Technologies (WNDM) & Establishment Labs (ESTA)

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $6.30 million 1.14 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Establishment Labs $34.68 million 15.98 -$34.90 million N/A N/A

Wound Management Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies 1.79% 12.58% 5.17% Establishment Labs -31.30% -173.53% -37.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wound Management Technologies and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

