Contrasting SYNNEX (SNX) & KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (KGDEY)

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SYNNEX and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX 1.41% 17.16% 5.33% KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SYNNEX pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. SYNNEX pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYNNEX has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. SYNNEX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SYNNEX and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX $17.05 billion 0.25 $301.17 million $8.86 9.37 KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR $340.91 million 7.82 $45.88 million N/A N/A

SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SYNNEX and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX 0 2 4 1 2.86 KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYNNEX currently has a consensus target price of $131.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.40%. Given SYNNEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SYNNEX is more favorable than KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

SYNNEX has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SYNNEX beats KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and public sector, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, retail and e-commerce, and technology, as well as travel, transportation, and tourism. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software. The Cloud Services Business segment provides e-commerce and other online management services. The Others segment operates investment properties comprising office buildings. The company also provides software-related technical services, as well as online financial services; develops, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware products; and develops Internet and online pay technology. It serves corporates, hospitals, and government organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

