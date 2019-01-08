Contrasting SpectraScience (SCIE) and LivaNova (LIVN)

SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpectraScience and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.01 billion 4.45 -$25.08 million $3.31 27.96

SpectraScience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SpectraScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SpectraScience has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpectraScience and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A LivaNova -8.31% 8.77% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SpectraScience and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 3 3 0 2.50

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $122.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.04%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than SpectraScience.

Summary

LivaNova beats SpectraScience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpectraScience Company Profile

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. The company's product portfolio also includes various strategic portfolio initiatives, such as transcatheter mitral valve replacement, an implant device for the treatment of mitral regurgitation through the replacement of native mitral valve; VITARIA to treat heart failure through VNS; and ANTHEM-HFpEF to study autonomic regulation therapy in patients experiencing symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as treatment resistant depression. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

