Contrasting Morningstar (MORN) and Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Alcentra Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alcentra Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Morningstar and Alcentra Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 17.94% 18.50% 11.22% Alcentra Capital -29.76% 9.29% 5.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morningstar and Alcentra Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Alcentra Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alcentra Capital has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Alcentra Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alcentra Capital is more favorable than Morningstar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Alcentra Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $911.70 million 5.04 $136.90 million N/A N/A Alcentra Capital $33.35 million 2.81 -$19.10 million $1.32 5.24

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alcentra Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alcentra Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Alcentra Capital pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Morningstar beats Alcentra Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; investment management solutions, which include Morningstar Managed Portfolios, the strategist models on third-party managed account platforms, as well as services for institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection; institutional asset management services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings and analysis for structured credits, as well as operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; workplace solutions, such as retirement advice and managed accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models; a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions; equity and manager research, and credit rating services; and institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in the United States. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

