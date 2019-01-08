Contrasting Exponent (EXPO) & Avalon Globocare (AVCO)

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avalon Globocare and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.74%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Avalon Globocare.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% Exponent 13.98% 20.92% 14.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 213.03 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Exponent $347.80 million 7.45 $41.30 million $1.07 46.58

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Avalon Globocare does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats Avalon Globocare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

