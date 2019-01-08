Contrasting Credicorp (BAP) & MFC Bancorp (MFCB)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of MFC Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MFC Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Credicorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFC Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Credicorp and MFC Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 MFC Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $266.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than MFC Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and MFC Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 25.82% 18.21% 2.42% MFC Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and MFC Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.83 billion 3.75 $1.25 billion $15.74 14.41 MFC Bancorp $211.30 million 0.41 -$36.91 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than MFC Bancorp.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $4.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MFC Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Credicorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Credicorp beats MFC Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts. The Insurance segment focuses in issuing insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. The Pension Funds segment offers private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. The Investment Banking segment comprises investment brokerage and management to a broad and diverse clientele, including corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations. The company was founded on October 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

MFC Bancorp Company Profile

MFC Bancorp Ltd., a merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers bank guarantees, letters of credit, factoring, other financing transactions, proprietary investing and advisory services, and merchant banking products and services. The company also holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a natural gas power plant located in Alberta, Canada and a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and a natural gas production and processing facility in Alberta, Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Wabush iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. In addition, it has interests in the hydrocarbon interests located in west central Alberta, Canada; and is involved in business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Industrial Ltd. and changed its name to MFC Bancorp Ltd. in July 2017. MFC Bancorp Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

