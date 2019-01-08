Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CNST) Lock-Up Period To End on January 15th

Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNST) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 15th. Constellation Pharmaceuticals had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $351,000. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $449,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/constellation-pharmaceuticals-incs-cnst-lock-up-period-to-end-on-january-15th.html.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.