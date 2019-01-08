Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.