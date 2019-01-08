Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 150,644 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 42,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.02.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

