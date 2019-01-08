Compugen (CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Compugen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 68,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,318. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compugen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

