Comparing Tejon Ranch (TRC) & BBX Capital (BBX)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tejon Ranch and BBX Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBX Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tejon Ranch currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.87%. BBX Capital has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.82%. Given BBX Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBX Capital is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Dividends

BBX Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tejon Ranch does not pay a dividend. BBX Capital pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BBX Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of BBX Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and BBX Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $35.66 million 12.90 -$1.55 million N/A N/A BBX Capital $815.78 million 0.69 $82.19 million $0.72 8.03

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 9.40% 1.00% 0.82% BBX Capital 9.98% 7.73% 3.10%

Summary

BBX Capital beats Tejon Ranch on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,186 acres, almonds in 1,983 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.