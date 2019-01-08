Comparing Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) & Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and Tempus Applied Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Tempus Applied Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $266.50 million 2.25 -$8.66 million $0.09 145.44 Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.11 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Tempus Applied Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Tempus Applied Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A 11.19% 2.82% Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of seven owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand. The company has a strategic alliance with The National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

