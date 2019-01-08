Comparing Lime Energy (LIME) and Argan (AGX)

Lime Energy (OTCMKTS:LIME) and Argan (NYSE:AGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lime Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Lime Energy and Argan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lime Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Argan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argan has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.09%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than Lime Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Lime Energy has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argan has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Argan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lime Energy does not pay a dividend. Argan has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lime Energy and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A Argan 10.86% 16.62% 11.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Lime Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lime Energy and Argan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Argan $892.82 million 0.69 $72.01 million N/A N/A

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than Lime Energy.

Summary

Argan beats Lime Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lime Energy

Lime Energy Co. engages in the designing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities in the United States. It offers direct install energy efficiency solutions for small and mid-size commercial and industrial business programs to enhance energy efficiency, and reduce energy-related expenditures and the impact of energy use on the environment. The company's solutions comprise energy efficient lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical upgrades. It also provides utility program management and implementation services, which comprise program design, program administration, customer recruitment-marketing and sales, and auditing and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The company was formerly known as Electric City Corp. and changed its name to Lime Energy Co. in September 2006. Lime Energy Co. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and field services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, power, large fertilizer, and mining and petrochemical companies in southern region of the United States. The company's Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lime Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lime Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.