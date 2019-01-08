Comparing Ingles Markets (IMKTA) and QKL Stores (QKLS)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and QKL Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 2.38% 15.98% 5.09% QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QKL Stores has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and QKL Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.09 billion 0.15 $97.36 million $4.81 6.14 QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than QKL Stores.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ingles Markets and QKL Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. QKL Stores does not pay a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats QKL Stores on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 10 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 108 pharmacies and 102 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

