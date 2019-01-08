Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) & Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) Financial Review

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia 7.42% 6.97% 3.28% Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A

0.7% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $4.40 billion 0.51 $323.73 million N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.79 $1.59 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals; and manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers. In addition, it provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and information and multimedia services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; power plants operation and maintenance; and training courses. Further, it assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; designs, engineers, procures, constructs, tests, commissions, operates, maintenances, and finances power plants; operates and maintains cooling plants; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and provides technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

