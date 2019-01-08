Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317,240 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 51,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $967.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

