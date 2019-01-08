Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Independent Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.00 ($8.14) target price from Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

ETR CBK traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting €6.34 ($7.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1-year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

