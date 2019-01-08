Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Independent Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.00 ($8.14) target price from Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

ETR CBK traded up €0.15 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting €6.34 ($7.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1-year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

