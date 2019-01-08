Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,550 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $88,100.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,955. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

