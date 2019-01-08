Cogent Communications (CCOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $46.48 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Weingarten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $127,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,872.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $604,603. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

