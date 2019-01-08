CM SEVEN STAR A/SH SH (CMSS) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 200,000 Shares

CM SEVEN STAR A/SH SH (NASDAQ:CMSS) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CMSS opened at $10.11 on Tuesday.

CM SEVEN STAR A/SH SH (NASDAQ:CMSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

