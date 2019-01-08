Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Vertical Group set a $5.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 8,260,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.65. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.06 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.