Clearway Energy (CWEN) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) debt fell 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $88.50. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 2,758,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. Clearway Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.37 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 132,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $83,475,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $22,539,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,077,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,489,000. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

