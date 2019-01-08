Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.98 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 201,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,810,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

