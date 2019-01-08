Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 40,495 FS Investment Co. (FSK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 81,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FS Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. FS Investment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Investment Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 1,122,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $5,781,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

