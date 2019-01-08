Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

