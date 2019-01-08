Citigroup Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Target Price to $205.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $206.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.61.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $144.07 and a one year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $150,894.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $377,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,702 shares of company stock worth $2,731,179 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

