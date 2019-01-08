Citigroup (C) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.90.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.