Cineplex (CGX) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has been assigned a C$34.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,215. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.04.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$386.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$405.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.41999990619591 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, insider Daniel F. Mcgrath bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,600.00.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

