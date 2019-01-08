Church & Dwight (CHD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy of strong organic sales trend as well as focus on international business and acquisitions. These factors have helped the company retain its sturdy surprise record in third-quarter 2018, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. While earnings gained from higher sales and lower taxes, sales were backed by consistent category growth and market share gains. We note that the company’s international business is steadily gaining from strong brands. Also, organic sales have been sturdy, courtesy of strength in global consumer products. Encouragingly, management raised organic sales view for 2018, while keeping net sales view intact. However, the company’s gross margin has been declining, due to higher commodity and transport costs. Further, performance in the Specialty Products unit has been dismal, thanks to lower dairy products demand.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.02. 67,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,780 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,597 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,435,000 after acquiring an additional 445,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,921,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 425.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

