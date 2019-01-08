Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Chunghwa Telecom presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CHT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,775. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.22. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 392.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 214.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 60.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

