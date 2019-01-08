Christopher G. Mccann Sells 25,000 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,380. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-Flowers.Com
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
