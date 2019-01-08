Chevron’s (CVX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.85.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.19 on Monday. Chevron has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 39,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 6,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 842,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,553,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 29,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

