Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,986,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,560,000 after buying an additional 626,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,217,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000,000 after buying an additional 190,647 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,933,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,443,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after buying an additional 2,994,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,391,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,040,000 after buying an additional 594,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,126,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

