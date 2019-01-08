Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

