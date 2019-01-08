Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $492.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.60.

NYSE:SHW opened at $395.98 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/chesley-taft-associates-llc-sells-1010-shares-of-sherwin-williams-co-shw.html.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.