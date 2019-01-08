Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

