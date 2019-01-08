Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 169,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

