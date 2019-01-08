Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 6,955 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

