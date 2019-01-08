Chemours (CC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Chemours has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 88,686 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chemours by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

